1 in 4 Vancouver houses sold is torn down

A study co-authored by Joseph Dahmen, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, was highlighted in Business in Vancouver and the Vancouver Courier.

Researchers estimated that one-quarter of Vancouver houses being sold today will be demolished.