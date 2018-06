Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC merging education faculties

The education faculties at UBC’s Vancouver and Okanagan faculties will merge on July 1, Kelowna Daily Courier reported.

Blye Frank, dean of the faculty of education said the unique degree programs and requirements for each campus will remain unchanged.

