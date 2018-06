Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trump’s claims Canadians smuggle shoes to avoid tariffs ‘laughable,’ experts say

The Canadian Press interviewed UBC Sauder School of Business professor Werner Antweiler for a story on U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that Canadians are smuggling shoes across the border to avoid tariffs on American goods.

Antweiler said it helps American retailers if Canadians go cross-border shopping.

The story appeared on CTV, Financial Post, Times Colonist and News 1130.