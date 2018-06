Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New family doctors ‘don’t feel competent’ to perform abortions

UBC reproductive health researcher Wendy Norman was quoted in a National Post story that reported on the declining numbers of family doctors who are trained to perform abortions.

The abortion pill Mifegymiso was released last year, but “it doesn’t detract from the clear need for an approach to offering abortion training as a core aspect of family medicine,” said Norman.

The story also appeared in the Vancouver Sun, The Province, Montreal Gazette and other Postmedia outlets.