Metro Vancouver’s Indigenous peoples find their voice … and their leaders

A Vancouver Sun story about Indigenous communities and leaders across B.C. and Canada mentioned the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC.

The centre houses archival photos and other accounts of survivors collected by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.