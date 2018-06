Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mattis compared Xi’s China to the Ming Dynasty. Xi might be happy to hear it.

Tim Brook, a historian of China at UBC, was quoted in a Washington Post story discussing a comment made by U.S. defense secretary Jim Mattis.

Mattis suggested that Chinese leader Xi Jinping was trying to revive the Ming dynasty, and Brook thought Mattis might have a point.