B.C. anti-counterfeit company develops tech to put moving 3D holograms on bank notes

Werner Antweiler, an economist at UBC’s Sauder School of Business was interviewed for a Star Vancouver story on anti-counterfeit technology.

Authorities are in a constant “technological arms race,” against counterfeiters, Antweiler said.