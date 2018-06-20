Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on recreational cannabis legalization

The Senate voted Tuesday to pass Bill C-45—the government’s legislation to legalize cannabis—meaning that recreational cannabis will soon be legal across Canada.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Rielle Capler

PhD candidate, Interdisciplinary studies

Email: rielle@telus.net

Medical cannabis use and policy

New legislation on cannabis

Cannabis use and youth

Cannabis use and driving

Emily Jenkins

School of Nursing

Tel: 604-822-4980

Email: emily.jenkins@ubc.ca

Young people’s experience with cannabis use

M-J Milloy

Faculty of Medicine

Please arrange interview via Kevin Hollett, communications lead for BC Centre on Substance Use, 604-416-1533 or 778-848-3420 or khollett@cfenet.ubc.ca

Recreational cannabis use: trends, effects, harms

Cannabis regulation and legalization

Possible therapeutic aspects of cannabis for pain, addiction and HIV

Zach Walsh

Department of Psychology, Okanagan campus

Cell: 778-821-1555

Email: zachary.walsh@ubc.ca

Addiction, marijuana

*Not available from 10 a.m. to noon PDT