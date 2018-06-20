UBC experts on recreational cannabis legalization

Jun 20, 2018

The Senate voted Tuesday to pass Bill C-45—the government’s legislation to legalize cannabis—meaning that recreational cannabis will soon be legal across Canada.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Rielle Capler
PhD candidate, Interdisciplinary studies
Email: rielle@telus.net

  • Medical cannabis use and policy
  • New legislation on cannabis
  • Cannabis use and youth
  • Cannabis use and driving

Emily Jenkins
School of Nursing
Tel: 604-822-4980
Email: emily.jenkins@ubc.ca

  • Young people’s experience with cannabis use

M-J Milloy
Faculty of Medicine
Please arrange interview via Kevin Hollett, communications lead for BC Centre on Substance Use, 604-416-1533 or 778-848-3420 or khollett@cfenet.ubc.ca

  • Recreational cannabis use: trends, effects, harms
  • Cannabis regulation and legalization
  • Possible therapeutic aspects of cannabis for pain, addiction and HIV

 Zach Walsh
Department of Psychology, Okanagan campus
Cell: 778-821-1555
Email: zachary.walsh@ubc.ca

  • Addiction, marijuana

*Not available from 10 a.m. to noon PDT

