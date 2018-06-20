UBC experts on recreational cannabis legalization

The Senate voted Tuesday to pass Bill C-45—the government’s legislation to legalize cannabis—meaning that recreational cannabis will soon be legal across Canada.
UBC experts are available to comment:
Rielle Capler
PhD candidate, Interdisciplinary studies
Email: rielle@telus.net
- Medical cannabis use and policy
- New legislation on cannabis
- Cannabis use and youth
- Cannabis use and driving
Emily Jenkins
School of Nursing
Tel: 604-822-4980
Email: emily.jenkins@ubc.ca
- Young people’s experience with cannabis use
M-J Milloy
Faculty of Medicine
Please arrange interview via Kevin Hollett, communications lead for BC Centre on Substance Use, 604-416-1533 or 778-848-3420 or khollett@cfenet.ubc.ca
- Recreational cannabis use: trends, effects, harms
- Cannabis regulation and legalization
- Possible therapeutic aspects of cannabis for pain, addiction and HIV
Zach Walsh
Department of Psychology, Okanagan campus
Cell: 778-821-1555
Email: zachary.walsh@ubc.ca
- Addiction, marijuana
*Not available from 10 a.m. to noon PDT