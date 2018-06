Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

U of G to give each female faculty member $2,050 raise

The Canadian Press mentioned UBC after the University of Guelph announced a raise for its female faculty members.

In 2013 UBC gave female faculty a two per cent raise across the board.

The CP story appeared on CTV, Huffington Post, in the Globe and Mail, Star Vancouver, and Delta Optimist.