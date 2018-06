Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trump’s tariff threats could derail auto industry

John Ries, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to Business in Vancouver for a story about Donald Trump’s tariffs that were reportedly a result of Canada’s tariffs on its dairy industry.

“Agriculture has been largely outside the trade liberalization that has occurred during the past four or five decades,” Ries said.

The story also appeared in the Vancouver Courier and Richmond News.