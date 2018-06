Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Think you’re getting the fish you ordered? Not always

The Vancouver Sun highlighted UBC research into misleading fish labelling in Vancouver.

“We have a lower rate (of mislabelled fish) compared to some inland cities, but it’s still high, especially because we are a city by the ocean,” said study lead author Yaxi Hu.

The story also appeared in The Province and a similar story appeared on Daily Hive.