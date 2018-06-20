Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Smart stents can better prevent heart attacks

Various media outlets reported on a “smart stent” created by UBC researchers that can potentially prevent heart attacks by monitoring subtle changes in the flow of blood through the artery.

The stent functions as a miniature antenna and incorporates a micro-sensor that continuously tracks blood flow, according to researcher and UBC engineering professor Kenichi Takahata.

Stories appeared on Business Standard and Financial Express. Takahata and research collaborator York Hsiang, a UBC professor of surgery were also interviewed on Global.