Smart stents can better prevent heart attacks

Various media outlets reported on a “smart stent” created by UBC researchers that can potentially prevent heart attacks by monitoring subtle changes in the flow of blood through the artery.
The stent functions as a miniature antenna and incorporates a micro-sensor that continuously tracks blood flow, according to researcher and UBC engineering professor Kenichi Takahata.
Stories appeared on Business Standard and Financial Express. Takahata and research collaborator York Hsiang, a UBC professor of surgery were also interviewed on Global.