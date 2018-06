Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Raptors 905 name Jama Mahlalela as new head coach

Jama Mahlalela, a UBC alumnus, was named the head coach of the Toronto Raptors’ NBA G League affiliate, Raptors 905, the Canadian Press reported.

Mahlalela played basketball for five years with the UBC Thunderbirds.

The CP story appeared on CBC, the Globe and Mail, Star Vancouver and a similar story appeared in the Edmonton Journal.