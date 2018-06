Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Men think a nice meal tastes better when waitress is attractive

Daily Mail highlighted research by SFU and UBC that found the presence of physically attractive people can affect consumers’ expectations about their consumption experience.

Researchers found that when a restaurant server is attractive, “good food tastes better but bad food tastes worse.”

