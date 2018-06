Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Male peacocks can make females’ heads vibrate by shaking tail feathers

Daily Mail reported on UBC zoology research that examined the behaviour of peacocks.

They found that the pulsating sound created when a male peacock shakes his feathers causes the crest on a female’s head to vibrate.