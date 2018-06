Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Loneliness, falls and over-medicating afflict seniors in B.C. care homes

Jennifer Baumbusch, a UBC nursing professor and an expert in long-term residential care, was interviewed for an Ottawa Citizen article about problems in B.C. care homes.

She suggested questions people should ask about the details of the care home.