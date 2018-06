Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. ongoing teaching shortages

Charles Ungerleider, a professor emeritus in UBC’s faculty of education, was interviewed on CBC Radio’s BC Today about teacher staffing levels in B.C.

The segment starts at 25:20.

He also spoke with News 1130 about how parents can evaluate potential schools for their children without relying on Fraser Institute rankings.