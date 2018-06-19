Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on U.S. policy of separating migrant families Arts & Humanities

U.S. President Donald Trump is defending his administration’s practice of separating families entering the U.S. illegally, despite growing protests and condemnation. UBC experts are available to comment:

Law

Efrat Arbel

Peter A. Allard School of Law

Cel: 604-722-6162

Email: arbel@allard.ubc.ca

Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement

Refugee law

Refugee law at the border

Canada-U.S. border policy

*unavailable on Thursday afternoon

Political Science

Paul J. Quirk

Department of Political Science

Email: paul.quirk@ubc.ca

U.S. politics

role of U.S Congress in enacting policies

Psychology

Kiley Hamlin

Department of Psychology

Tel: 604-822-2297

Lab: 604-822-8780

Email: kiley.hamlin@psych.ubc.ca

Social, social-cognitive, and moral development in infants and children

Child attachment and separation

David Klonsky

Department of Psychology

Email: EDKlonsky@psych.ubc.ca

Tel: 604-822-5972

impact of disrupted connectedness and parental care on suicide risk

Social Work

Edward H. Taylor

Faculty of Health and Social Development, UBC Okanagan

Email: edward.taylor@ubc.ca

Tel: 250-807-8740