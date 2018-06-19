Credit: Anne McCormack/Flickr

UBC experts on U.S. policy of separating migrant families

Arts & Humanities

Jun 19, 2018    |   For more information, contact Erik Rolfsen

U.S. President Donald Trump is defending his administration’s practice of separating families entering the U.S. illegally, despite growing protests and condemnation. UBC experts are available to comment:

Law

Efrat Arbel
Peter A. Allard School of Law
Cel: 604-722-6162
Email: arbel@allard.ubc.ca

  • Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement
  • Refugee law
  • Refugee law at the border
  • Canada-U.S. border policy

*unavailable on Thursday afternoon

Political Science

Paul J. Quirk
Department of Political Science
Email: paul.quirk@ubc.ca

  • U.S. politics
  • role of U.S Congress in enacting policies

Psychology

Kiley Hamlin
Department of Psychology
Tel: 604-822-2297
Lab: 604-822-8780
Email: kiley.hamlin@psych.ubc.ca

  • Social, social-cognitive, and moral development in infants and children
  • Child attachment and separation

David Klonsky
Department of Psychology
Email: EDKlonsky@psych.ubc.ca
Tel: 604-822-5972

  • impact of disrupted connectedness and parental care on suicide risk

Social Work 

Edward H. Taylor
Faculty of Health and Social Development, UBC Okanagan
Email: edward.taylor@ubc.ca
Tel: 250-807-8740

  • Mental disorders
  • Impact of environment and trauma on children and youth

 

 

