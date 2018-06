Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The state ideology that makes North Koreans revere Kim Jong Un

Don Baker, a UBC Asian studies professor and scholar of Korean philosophy, was quoted in a story on MSN about the ideology in North Korea.

“Human beings don’t need God. They now have the Kim family,” Baker explained.