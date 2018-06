Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Report links ‘good density’ with urban investment

Star Vancouver interviewed Tsur Somerville, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business and real estate investment expert, about Vancouver housing affordability.

He said that cities that attract developers and investors aren’t “livable” if local incomes don’t keep up with housing costs.