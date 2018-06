Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nearly one-quarter of fish and seafood sold in Vancouver mislabelled: Study

Global reported on a UBC study that found almost one-quarter of fish and seafood sold in Metro Vancouver restaurants and grocery stores is mislabelled.

The researchers led by UBC PhD candidate Yaxi Hu collected 281 seafood samples and subjected them to DNA testing. They found that snapper was the most commonly mislabelled fish.

Stories appeared on Global, The Canadian Press (in the Globe and Mail and CBC), Star Vancouver and Georgia Straight.