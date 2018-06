Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to manage technology use in your home

U.S. News & World Report cited UBC research in a story about managing technology use at home.

The UBC study found that having a cellphone at the dinner table with family and friends led people to report feelings of lower satisfaction compared to those without phones.