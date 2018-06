Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can staggering income-assistance cheques reduce overdose risk?

The Vancouver Sun published an op-ed by Lindsey Richardson, a UBC sociology professor and research scientist with the B.C. Centre on Substance Use.

“Research confirms what people have known for many years: that income-assistance payments…are associated with increases in drug and alcohol use and overdose risk,” she wrote.