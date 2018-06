Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A salty challenge for Delta farms

The Delta Optimist cited a UBC study in a story about challenges for Delta farmers.

The drainage and irrigation study for the Delta Farmer’s Institute found that 76 per cent of farmers experience problems with drainage and/or soil salinity.