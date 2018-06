Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A new study says injuries from forceps deliveries are on the rise

Today’s Parent featured a study on forceps deliveries led by Giulia Muraca, a postdoctoral fellow in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology.

The study found that trauma from forceps deliveries has been on the rise in recent years.

Similar stories appeared on CTV, in the Globe and Mail and National Post.