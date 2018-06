Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

What is the ‘Celtic Curse’? Hemochromatosis explained

Global interviewed Eric Yoshida, a UBC professor of medicine and the chair of the Canadian Liver Foundation’s medical advisory committee, about the definition of hemochromatosis.

“You’re born with a genetic defect that causes your GI tract to hyper-absorb iron,” Yoshida said.