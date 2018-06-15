Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC study confirms existence of ‘daddy bonus’

The Georgia Straight reported on UBC research that found fathers don’t have to be the top worker in their office in order to get a raise.

“Our findings suggest that employers are more likely to see fathers as deserving of promotions and higher wages because of an unfair assumption that men are the breadwinners in their families, and are therefore more likely to be hardworking and dependable,” said lead author and sociology professor Sylvia Fuller.

