Tentative agreement between B.C. and BCGEU

CBC interviewed Mark Thompson, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about a proposed new contract between the B.C. government and the B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union.

Thompson said the agreement will likely be the standard for government negotiations with other unions.