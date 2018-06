Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Temperature rising

Lael Parrott, a UBC professor of sustainability UBC, spoke to Pique Magazine about the impact that melting glaciers have on river systems.

“(Mountains) are one of the regions of Canada that are going to show the impact of climate change most dramatically,” Parrott said.