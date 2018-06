Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Recyclers pitch improvements to oil, antifreeze collection

CBC interviewed Jiaying Zhao, a UBC professor who studies psychology and sustainability, for a story about recycling products like oil and antifreeze.

Zhao said convenience is the most important factor for recycling programs.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.