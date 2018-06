Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Recommendation to eliminate homeowner grant

The Canadian Press reported on a report that recommends eliminating the homeowner grant.

David Duff, a tax law expert at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC co-produced the report.

The story appeared in the National Post and Vancouver Courier.