Climate change moving fish around faster than law can handle: Study

The Washington Post highlighted new research partly funded by the Nippon Foundation-UBC Nereus program about the impacts of climate change on fish movement.

The research showed that fish are venturing into new territories across many countries’ waters as water temperatures increase, and this has implications for fishery regulations and food supply.