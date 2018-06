Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cannabis testing: Space between producer and consumer

Matthew Noestheden, a chemistry PhD candidate at UBC’s Okanagan campus, spoke to the Georgia Straight about cannabis testing.

“Researchers smell blood in the water just like investors do, and there is money to be had here [in cannabis],” he said.