Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Arthritis patients face higher risk of heart failure

The Daily Mail highlighted a study by Aslam Anis, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health.

“Our results indicate osteoarthritis is an independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease,” he said.