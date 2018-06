Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nearly half the patents on marine genes belong to 1 company

Smithsonian Magazine featured research from UBC and the University of Stockholm that found genetic sequences from deep oceans are currently controlled disproportionately by a handful of nations and companies.