More physiotherapists need to be trained to meet demand

The Vancouver Sun mentioned UBC in a column about the need for more physiotherapists in B.C.

The chief executive officer of the Physiotherapy Association of B.C. said the group is working very closely with UBC to expand training.

The story also appeared in The Province.