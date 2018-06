Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Human Rights tribunal rejects request for DNA testing on trans woman

Star Vancouver interviewed Margot Young, a UBC law professor and human rights expert, after the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal denied an application to release medical records of a well-known trans advocate.

Young said she thinks the request for an examination is continued harassment.