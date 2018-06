Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Human activity chemically changing earth for thousands of years

Gizmodo highlighted UBC research that shows that our ancestors changed the chemistry of the soils they farmed more than 2,000 years ago.

“This is a new lens on one of the most profound shifts in human history: when humans go from being part of nature to being drivers of environmental processes,” said Eric Guiry, the study lead author of the new study and a UBC PhD candidate of anthrozoology.

A similar story appeared on Star Vancouver.