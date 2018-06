Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

How well you age is all about attitude, says new global study

Star Vancouver quoted Christopher McLeod, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about a study that suggests how well we age is connected to how we view old age.

McLeod, who was not involved in the research, noted that the study may not completely reflect Canada’s position with the elderly.