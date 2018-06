Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Environmentalists accuse B.C. of fudging numbers to log trees

John Innes, a professor and dean of UBC’s faculty of forestry, spoke to the National Observer about accusations that B.C. manipulated numbers in order to log some of the world’s biggest trees.

Innes said defining which types of forests should be considered old growth is complicated.