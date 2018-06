Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Antarctica is melting three times as fast as a decade ago

The New York Times interviewed Michele Koppes, a UBC glaciologist, for a story about a study into melting ice in Antarctica.

Koppes, who was not involved with the study, said data is scarcer in East Antarctica because there are fewer measurement stations there.

A similar story appeared on Express U.K.