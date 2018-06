Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trade dispute has MPs stand together against Trump

Two professors with the UBC Sauder School of Business weighed in on the trade dispute between Canada and the U.S.

John Ries told News 1130 that “Americans need to realize that a trade war is going to be bad for everyone including themselves.”

Werner Antweiler told Business in Vancouver Canadian manufacturers that use a lot of steel and aluminum may have to change their suppliers.