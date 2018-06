Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rising land values in Vancouver spurring demolitions

A Globe and Mail story highlighting Vancouver’s unhealthy construction frenzy cited work by Joe Dahmen, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture.

Dahmen co-authored an analysis of the effect of house demolitions on greenhouse gas emissions in Vancouver.