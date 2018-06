Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New exhibition at KAG

Castanet highlighted a new exhibition supported by the faculty of creative and critical studies at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

A Cultivating Journey: The Herman H. Levy Legacy will be on display at the Kelowna Art Gallery from June 16 to October 28, 2018.