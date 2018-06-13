Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts commenting on U.S./North Korea summit

Two UBC professors weighed in on the meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Kyung-Ae Park, the Korea Foundation Chair at UBC’s Institute of Asian Research, spoke to the National Post about UBC’s annual welcome for a group of North Korean scholars.

The story also appeared in The Province, Calgary Herald and other Postmedia outlets.

Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s School of Public Policy and Global Affairs and expert in Asian affairs, spoke to Global about the agreement to bring denuclearization to the Korean Peninsula. He also spoke to News 1130 about the same topic.