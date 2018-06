Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Data hasn’t borne out fears of loss from American tax cuts

Kevin Milligan, a UBC professor of economics, was quoted in a Business in Vancouver story about the implications of American tax cuts.

“For every anecdote I hear about some company that’s decided not to invest in Canada, I see other companies that are investing,” he said.