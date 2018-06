Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Vancouver airport, Emily Carr University win lighting awards

Construction Canada reported that UBC’s Museum of Anthropology was one of the recipients of the Awards of Excellence in the 2018 Vision Awards.

The awards are presented by the Illuminating Engineering Society of British Columbia.