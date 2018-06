Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

These are the Canadians less likely to vaccinate

Julie Bettinger, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was quoted in a Global article about why some Canadians are reluctant to vaccinate.

She discussed that having concerns about vaccinations is common.