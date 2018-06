Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The business of being healthy–don’t rely on willpower: UBC prof

Yann Cornil, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to Global about methods of staying healthy.

“Goals that are more likely to be attained are usually realistic, of course — you don’t want to make something completely over the top,” he said.