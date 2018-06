Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Letters show Japanese-Canadian internment through teens’ eyes

Laura Ishiguru, a UBC history professor, spoke to CBC about letters acquired by the UBC Library Rare Books and Special Collections.

She explained how the letters illustrate a unique perspective of the internment of Japanese Canadians.